Donohue, Francis M. "Mike" CANANDAIGUA Francis M. "Mike" Donohue, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at the Canandaigua V.A. Medical Center. He was the son of the late Francis Donohue Sr. and Cecelia R. Kane. He was an Army veteran. At the V.A. Hospital, Mike enjoyed arts and crafts. He also liked Indian motorcycles. Mike is survived by his sister, Madeline Lincourt and brother Anthony Donohue, both of Albany; nephews, Raymond Lincourt Jr., Daniel A. Lincourt, and Francis Lincourt; niece, Virginia Burdick; and several grandnieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the V.A. hospital staff for years of dedicated care to Mike. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, February 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019