Robert, Francis P. TROY Francis P. Robert, 77 of Hudson Avenue, died suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Leo and Mildred Harold Robert. Francis was employed as a welder for a number of years at the former Allegheny Ludlum Steel Co. later Al Tech Specialty Steel. After his retirement from there he went to H.V.C.C. and received his associate degree. He had also worked as a butcher and worked at the General Electric Co. in Schenectady in his earlier years. More recently he was employed at the Capital District Regional Off Track Betting Office in Albany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a boatswain mate on the USS Antares from 1960-64. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union and the AERIE of Eagles in Lansingburgh. He enjoyed fishing and playing video games in his spare time. Always willing to help a neighbor in need he was generous with his time and talents for those who were in need of help. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ruskie Robert who died in 2009. He was the father of Curt J. Robert (Nancy) of Wilmington, N.C., Dale J. Robert (Maria) of Troy, Susan Singleton (Edmund) of Stillwater and the late Tina M. Robert. He was the brother of Vivian Schabhetl (Bob), Leo Robert (Nancy), Mark, Michael and Fred Robert, all of Troy, Douglas Robert (Mary) of Pittstown, Joe Robert (Linda) of Waterford, Mary Caprood (Dan) of Schaghticoke, Carol Robert of Rochester and the late Mildred Thibodeau and Philip Robert; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Private committal services with military honors will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Pleasantdale Fire Department, 1178 River Rd., Troy, NY, 12182 or the Waterford Fire Department, 315 Middletown Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com