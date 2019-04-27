Lake, Francis Paul Sr. AVERILL PARK Francis Paul Lake Sr., 85 of Birds Hill Road, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany, he was son of the late Frank A. Lake and Agnes C. Jensis Lake; and husband for 62 years of Johanna Coughtry Lake. He had resided in the Averill Park area most of his life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Mr. Lake was a foreman and head mechanic for Niagara Mohawk Power Company for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He loved woodworking and woodcarving and was a member of the Northeastern Woodworkers Association in Clifton Park. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, Francis P. Lake Jr., Waterbury, Conn.; two daughters, Kathleen A. (Bill) Petley, Averill Park and Mary F. (Ron) Kelsey, Williamsburg, Ohio; a sister, Florence Graham, Poughkeepsie; six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Andrea Petley and Elliott, Iris, Addie and Noah Kelsey and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Veronica Schanck. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Monday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at 1 p.m. in St. Henry's Church, Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas F. Holmes, Pastor. Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Francis Paul Lake Sr. to the St. Henry's Church Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 550 Averill Park, NY, 12018. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary