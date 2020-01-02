Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Peter Endryck. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Endryck, Francis Peter VALATIE Francis Peter Endryck "Monk/Slugger" passed peacefully on December 30, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his sister, Patti of Florida; his children, Francis of Florida, and Peter (Jean) of New York; grandchildren, Casey (Kevin) of New York, Elizabeth (Curran) of California, and Rebecca of Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner of New York. Born in Albany at Brady Hospital on December 13, 1930, he graduated from Martin H. Glynn High School in 1948 with his childhood sweetheart and soon to be wife Marion. He was predeceased by his wife Marion; and brother Paul. Monk started his working career as a plasterer and a member of Local #6 from November 1948 until his retirement in 1995. Monk was a member of the Valatie Volunteer Fire Company, one of founding members of the Columbia Rensselaer Little League and a 40 plus year member of the Valatie Santa Claus Club. He enjoyed camping at Alpine Lake with Marion and the grandchildren. In addition, to funding OTB/Lotto on a regular basis, his favorite sports teams were the Washington Redskins along with "anybody but the Yankees." The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to "Can do Caregivers," Jen, Bri, Marie, Jen P., and Donna and special thanks to family members Cherylee, Pam and Casey, assisting him during this difficult time. There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be in St. John the Baptist Church on Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society in Francis's memory, and his love of all animals, for those so inclined. Arrangements are being made by Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.







