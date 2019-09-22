Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Jay" Purner. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Memorial service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Memory Gardens Cemetery Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Purner, Francis "Jay" SCHENECTADY Francis "Jay" Purner passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2019, at age 54. Born on December 18, 1964, he was the son of the late Frank and Joan Purner of Wilton. Jay graduated from Shaker High School and later Hudson Valley Community College where he received an associate degree in individual studies. He founded Creative Greenery, a landscaping company that paid the bills until his passion JaCorWeb took off. Jay was very smart and gifted and through online learning at multiple universities he received his credentials and certifications in digital analytics, search engine optimization and website marketing and development. This led to the founding of JaCorWeb in 2006 and allowed Jay to spend over a decade working to help businesses and non-profits design and develop digital content marketing strategies. He was also very proud of his volunteer work helping to produce the Schenectady Today Show. Jay was an accomplished piano player and pilot having soloed at the age of 16 on December 31, 1980, getting his pilot's license. Jay had a very kind heart and love for those in his life. This was sometimes masked by the battle he faced throughout most of his life - alcoholism and addiction. Jay simply couldn't beat these demons; although they claimed his life, they did not take away from the love he had in his heart for his family and those close to him. Jay was predeceased by his soulmate, Caroline Christ who passed away October 16, 2017. He is survived by his son, Alan Joseph Purner; his stepdaughter Ashely Morera-Gonzalez; and former wife, Sierra Purner of Woodland, Calif.; and his brother Jeff Purner and his spouse Nicole Purner; as well as his nieces and nephew, Adair, Hunter and Lily Purner of Glens Falls. A memorial service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, September 25, from 4-7 p.m. Jay will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie on Thursday, September 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305.







