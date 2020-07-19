1/1
Francis R. Dittly
1948 - 2020
Dittly, Francis R. COHOES Francis R. Dittly, 71, of Cohoes, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a resident of Cohoes for over 40 years. Born in Buffalo on December 3, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert and Edythe (Wood) Dittly. Francis was a career welder before retiring due to disability. He loved to walk and take photos of flowers and birds. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family. Francis is survived by his daughter Danielle Dittly; and his granddaughter Kamryn Dittly. There are no services planned at this time. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 18, 2020
Dear Danielle,
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. Love, Chris Bemis
Christine Bemis
Coworker
