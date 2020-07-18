Hanlon, Francis R. BALLSTON SPA Francis R. Hanlon, 90, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital after a short illness. He was born on June 12, 1930, in Cohoes to Robert and Margaret O'Keefe Hanlon. Fran, as his family and friends began to call him, attended St. Agnes Grammar School in Cohoes. For his high school education he and his parents selected Christian Brothers Academy in Albany. He truly enjoyed his four years at the Academy, and he, in later years, loved talking about his educational experience there. Francis was impressed by the teaching of one of his English teachers, and that influenced him to want to teach English, too. He received a B.A. degree from St. Bernard's College and a M.A. from Siena College. In 1966, he began teaching high school English and journalism for the Greater Amsterdam School District. It was also there that he met his future wife Elizabeth Boser, who was also an English teacher. They were married on October 9, 1971. After retirement, Fran participated in the speaker's bureau for the Epilepsy Association and for the United Way. He was also one of the founding members of the Ballston Spa Education Foundation. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, Francis is survived by a cousin John O'Keefe (Martha) of Heathsville, Va.; sister-in-law Marjorie Butler of Olean, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Margaret Hanlon. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Face masks and social distancing will be required per CDC guidelines. Funeral services will be private with burial in the family plot in the Allegany Cemetery, Allegany, N.Y. Memorial contributions in memory of Francis may be made to the charity of your choice
. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com