Morgan, Francis R. Jr. ALBANY Francis R. Morgan Jr., 82, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Francis was born on May 28, 1938, in Albany and was the son of the late Francis R. Morgan, Sr. and Mary Elia Morgan. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Dolores Zell and Joan Liuzzi; and his brother, Richard Morgan. Francis attended St. Joseph's School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving proudly for his country for four years. He returned to Albany and became a fireman for the City of Albany for many years before retiring. Francis is survived by his sister, Alice Morgan. Francis had no children but was stepfather to Ron Moraski and Suzie Loudis and step-grandfather to their children. The love and care he showed them could not have been any more if they were his own. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members. A committal service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, October 21, at 9 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Masks will be required. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com