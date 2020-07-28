Vandenburgh, Francis "Frank" Reed Jr. WATERFORD Francis "Frank" Reed Vandenburgh Jr., 74 of Fourth Street in Waterford, died on July 25, 2020, unexpectedly at home. Frank was born on February 28, 1946, in Troy and was a lifelong resident of Waterford. He was a graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and was promoted to sergeant in 1968, serving in Vietnam from January 1968 to January 1969. He distinguished himself by meritorious service as a bulk fuel storage operator, Fuels Management Branch, chief of Supply Division, 35th Tactical Fighter Wing and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1972. Frank was a volunteer for the Kavanaugh Hook & Ladder Fire Department and was an active member of the Waterford Rescue Squad. He also served on the Waterford Police Department and retired from the New York Transportation System Region I in 1986 as a highway maintenance supervisor. He served in several capacities within his memberships with the American Legion 1450 and Lansingburgh Vets. Survivors include two daughters, Anne Marie (Paula) Vandenburgh of Charlton, and Kim (Brian) Austin of Prescott, Wis.; his grandchildren, Christopher (Helen) Austin, Andrew (Ashley) Austin, Amanda Hei and Jared Hei; a brother, Michael Vandenburgh of Galway; two nephews, Eric (Megan) Vandenburgh of Ballston Lake and Lucas Vandenburgh of Voorheesville; and one uncle, Henry (Annie) Jolicoeur of Mechanicville, as well as many cousins. Frank will be missed by the many friends he spent time with, sharing recreational activities. He enjoyed sports, fishing, movies, telling jokes, sharing stories and gardening. He had a great affection and a kind heart when it came to the animals he spent time with. Services will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment, with cemetery guidelines, will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.