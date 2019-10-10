Currey, Francis S. SELKIRK Francis Sherman "Frank" Currey, 94, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Frank was born in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. on June 29, 1925, son of the late Cecil and Gladys (Yaple) Currey. One week after graduating from Hurleyville, N.Y. High School in 1943 Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army. An automatic rifleman with Company K, 120th Infantry, 30th Infantry Division, Sergeant Currey and his platoon were assigned to defend the small Belgian town of Malmedy with little more than small arms. Facing a number of German tanks intent on flanking his battalion, Currey repeatedly braved enemy fire to inflict heavy losses on the enemy, rescued five American soldiers that had been pinned down and repelled the enemy advance. For his valor he was awarded the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor. In addition, he was presented with the Belgian Order of Leopold, a Silver Star, Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts. He was also a Charter Member of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. After the war Frank worked as a counselor at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany for 30 years retiring in 1980. After retirement he moved to Bonneau, S.C. for 25 years, returning to Selkirk in 2009. Frank was a volunteer for the South Bethlehem Volunteer Ambulance Service, was a coach for the Hudson Valley Little League, a member of the Bethlehem Conservation Committee, the RCS Men's Association, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the American Legion Post 1040 Nathaniel Adams Blanchard Post, Delmar and the VFW Sheehy-Palmer Post 6776, Albany. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. Frank's greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Wilma Eileen French Currey; children, Michael (Anne), Kathryn (Thomas) Domery and Jonathan (Lorri Ducharme); grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Moran, Kyleen (Scott) D'Ambrosio, Diane (Jesse) Lammers, Christopher (Juli) and James (Tammy) Currey and Kevin (Michelle McDermott) and Travis Currey; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Friday, October 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services with full military honors will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bethlehem, NY. Contributions in memory of Francis may be made to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY 12143 or Community Hospice of Albany County, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019