Stankevich, Francis S. CLEARWATER, Fla. Francis S. Stankevich, 75, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Frank was a devoted husband to Sharon Albowicz Stankevich for 54 years. He is survived by his children, Tracie (Bill) Gurney, Amy (Chad) Piper and Alessa (Jason) Ellis; his grandchildren, Kayleigh and Kierstyn Gurney, Delaney and Brennan Piper; his sister Beverly (Gary) Gutowski; brother-in-law Gary (Sue) Albowicz and several nieces and nephews. Frank was born on October 15, 1943, in Amsterdam, N.Y. to Frank and Victoria Stankevich. Frank retired from Troy Saving Bank as V.P. of Consumer Lending. He loved family time; attending his grandchildren's many activities and will forever be remembered for his sparkling smile. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m. in Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady. Contributions may be made to Morton Plant Campaign for Nursing Excellence:



