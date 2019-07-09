Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Francis "Butch" Smith


1945 - 2019
Francis "Butch" Smith Obituary
Smith, Francis "Butch" TROY Francis "Butch" Smith, 74 of Winter Street, died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Raymond Smith and Marion Toussaint Smith; and husband for 43 years of Helen A. Snyder Smith. He had resided in Troy all his life and was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1963 and Hudson Valley Community College. Mr. Smith was a maintenance engineer for the Enlarged City School District of Troy at Troy High School for 16 years, retiring in 2013. He loved horse racing, NASCAR and repairing lawn mowers. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Kelly (Donald) Rosekrans of Maplewood; two grandchildren, Kalee and Morgan Rosekrans; his siblings, William Smith of Clifton Park, Sue (Albert) Thurber of Troy, and Gary (Debbie) Smith of Guilderland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Joan Kearns and Carol Bailey. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, July 11, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Francis Smith to DCI-Rubin Troy Center, 1850 Peoples Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019
