Flaherty, Francis T. EASTHAMPTON, Mass. Francis Timothy Flaherty, 92, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, Mass., of complications from COVID-19, after a period of declining health. Francis was born in Chicopee, Mass. to the late Morgan J. and Rose (Poland) Flaherty. He attended local schools, leaving Holyoke Trade School at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy, serving as seaman first class and naval armed guard in the Pacific during World War II. Francis enjoyed following Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He enjoyed frequent trips to casinos in Connecticut and New Jersey with his wife and children. In his younger years, Francis enjoyed time spent at the former Valley Arena in Holyoke, well known for its Big Band shows and as a popular boxing venue. He attended many boxing events, and Francis himself worked as a sparring partner for some of the up-and-coming boxers at the Arena prior to launching his own brief boxing career, where he was known as "The Holyoke Whirlwind." He leaves behind his daughter Patricia Hammel and her husband Thomas of Easthampton, Mass.; his daughter-in-law Christine Flaherty and his granddaughter Lauren "Lizzie" Flaherty of Selkirk; his sister Rose Champagne and his niece Nancy Roberts of South Hadley, Mass., along with other cherished family members and longtime friends. Besides his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy M. (Snow) Flaherty; his son John F. Flaherty; his sisters, Ethel R. Lemieux and Irene T. Legnard; and his brothers, Morgan J. Flaherty, John F. Flaherty, Malcolm J. Flaherty, and George F. Flaherty. Services will be private and scheduled at the convenience of the family. Francis will be buried with military honors, along with his wife Dorothy, in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA, 01101.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.