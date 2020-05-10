Francis T. Flaherty
Flaherty, Francis T. EASTHAMPTON, Mass. Francis Timothy Flaherty, 92, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, Mass., of complications from COVID-19, after a period of declining health. Francis was born in Chicopee, Mass. to the late Morgan J. and Rose (Poland) Flaherty. He attended local schools, leaving Holyoke Trade School at age 17 to join the U.S. Navy, serving as seaman first class and naval armed guard in the Pacific during World War II. Francis enjoyed following Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He enjoyed frequent trips to casinos in Connecticut and New Jersey with his wife and children. In his younger years, Francis enjoyed time spent at the former Valley Arena in Holyoke, well known for its Big Band shows and as a popular boxing venue. He attended many boxing events, and Francis himself worked as a sparring partner for some of the up-and-coming boxers at the Arena prior to launching his own brief boxing career, where he was known as "The Holyoke Whirlwind." He leaves behind his daughter Patricia Hammel and her husband Thomas of Easthampton, Mass.; his daughter-in-law Christine Flaherty and his granddaughter Lauren "Lizzie" Flaherty of Selkirk; his sister Rose Champagne and his niece Nancy Roberts of South Hadley, Mass., along with other cherished family members and longtime friends. Besides his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy M. (Snow) Flaherty; his son John F. Flaherty; his sisters, Ethel R. Lemieux and Irene T. Legnard; and his brothers, Morgan J. Flaherty, John F. Flaherty, Malcolm J. Flaherty, and George F. Flaherty. Services will be private and scheduled at the convenience of the family. Francis will be buried with military honors, along with his wife Dorothy, in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA, 01101.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
May 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Flaherty family. Fred and I worked for a long time together at Nonotuck. We shared many stories and good times. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jim Moriarty
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear Pat, so sorry to read of your dads passing. I have fond memories of the good times with your dad and brother at the bowling lanes on South St.
Mike Reardon
Friend
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
ron duval
Friend
May 6, 2020
My dearest sympathy on your loss of your Dad.. Patricia , Thomas and family. I thank Francis for his service to his country , first and foremost. What an incredible life he led.. the era of the Greatest Generation.
Patrick
Friend
