Martin, Francis T. CORTLANDT Francis T. "Frank" Martin, 82, formerly of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the N.Y.S. Veteran's Home at Montrose in Cortlandt, N.Y. Born in Albany, he was the son of Thomas F. and Ann M. Rafferty Martin; and the beloved husband of Loris K. Schroeder who he married on October 27, 1962, in St. Joseph's Church in Albany. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, class of 1955 and Siena College, class of 1959 where he earned his B.S. in finance. Mr. Martin honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 as a first lieutenant and was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal. Frank retired on Mach 31, 1997, and again on December 31, 2002, after 40 years of service with the IBM Corporation where he was a program manger in Poughkeepsie, East Fishkill and Armonk, N.Y. Mr. Martin's hobbies and interests included camping, sailing, swimming, singing, golf, watching grandchildren's events and traveling the world with Loris and other family members and friends. He enjoyed playing the Bodhran at Irish Sessions in the Capital Region, and being a tour guide of the Capital buildings. He also remained very active in the Siena community. He was a citizen of Ireland through his ancestry. While residing in Clifton Park, Frank was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church. He is survived by his beloved wife Loris of over 57 years; his devoted children, Thomas (Leslie) Martin, Donna E. (Joseph) McCrudden, Sheila A. (Robert) Sincero, Carol A. (Carson) Jacobs and Tracy E. Martin; his brother Vincent DePaul Martin and wife Alma; brother-in-law Joseph Ketzer; loving grandchildren, Luke and Ethan, Kailey, Ryan, Martin and Tara, Robert and Jessica, Meghan and Carson, Nicole and Alex, Justine, Brendan, and Liam; adored great-grandson Braxton; and also survived by his cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Lois A. Ketzer; and nephew Joseph Martin. Private immediate family visitation will be held in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, (Halfmoon) Clifton Park, followed by burial in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Siena College, Development and External Affairs, 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211 in memory of Francis T. "Frank" Martin class of '59. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
