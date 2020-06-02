Hogan, Francis W. Sr. TROY Francis W. Hogan, Sr., 93, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Francis Hogan and Emma French Hogan and husband of the late Joan Lindeman Hogan and Ellen Nelson Hogan. He had resided in Troy and Albany all his life. Frank was employed as a truck driver for Railway Express and a bus driver for CDTA and SUNY for several years retiring 10 years ago. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, a member of the F&AM Masons and loved woodworking and his dogs, Bonnie and Bayly. Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Gibbins, Troy; two sons, Francis W. (Suzanne) Hogan, Jr., Rensselaer and Peter Hogan, Massachusetts; two stepsons, Darren McGeary, Green Island and Deane (Amy) McGeary, Clifton Park; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Hogan; a stepdaughter, Deborah McGeary; a brother, Donald Hogan; and a sister, Alice Archambeault. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery, Eagle Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Francis W. Hogan, Sr. to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.