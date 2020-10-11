1/1
Francis W. Pfitz III
Pfitz, Francis W. III PLEASANTDALE Francis W. Pfitz III, 82 of Elmore Street, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening,October 9, 2020, after years of failing health. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Francis W. Pfitz Jr. and Gladys Abbott Pfitz. Frank was employed as a welder at RPI in Troy and retired after 35 years of service. He was a lifelong car enthusiast. Survivors include his devoted wife of 61 years, Phyllis Welcome Pfitz; and his loving children, Francis W. Pfitz IV and Susan L. Large (John) of Cohoes. He is the brother of Gail Connally (Edward) of Troy, the late John and Joan Pfitz. He is the proud grandfather of Nick Large (Jessica), Alicia Large and Shane Large (Jessica); and great- grandfather of Zoey and Addison Large. Also surviving is his longtime friend, Richard Perkins; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; as well as his furry grandson Odin. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks will be required, social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Funeral services will be private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefunrealhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
