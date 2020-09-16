Provenzano, Franco ATLANTA, Ga. Franco Provenzano, 59 of Atlanta, Ga. and formerly of Albany, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 4, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Born in Amantea, Italy, he was the son of Fiore and the late Clara Provenzano, brother of Anna, Carmela (Joanne) and Victor. Franco attended Sacred Heart and La Salle Schools in Albany, and then went on to work as a cosmetologist in the Albany and Atlanta areas for over 35 years. A strong yet simple, generous and caring person, Franco enjoyed music and sports. Even more he loved being surrounded by the joy, laughter and company of friends and family. Franco was also survived by two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He will be greatly missed by his companion of 32 years, Jim Slagle and beloved dog Ralphie. A private interment service with be held with family members in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice
.