Caridi, Frank A. TROY Frank A. Caridi, 73, of Lansingburgh passed peacefully on January 11, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Frank and Marion Daniels Caridi. Frank was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 64 and was retired from Testcom in Albany. He was the former president of U-Haul in Northeastern New York. Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing, which led him to become a fishing guide on Lake George and Lake Champlain. He also loved horse racing and playing cards with his friends. Survivors include his brothers, Peter Caridi (Maria) and Richard Caridi; sisters, Annette O'Connor (Kerry) and Cathy Gregware (Michael); his former wife Denise Caridi Wagar; several nieces and nephews and his best friend "REGGIE." Frank was predeceased by his brother, Dominick Caridi (Nina). The family would like to thank neighbor and good friend John Hunziker for all he did to help Frank during his illness. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be on Thursday in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. The procession will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Frank's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020