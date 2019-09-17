|
McLaren, Frank A. Jr. TROY Frank A. McLaren Jr., 91 of Country Way Apartments, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Frank A. McLaren, Sr. and Mary Purcell McLaren. Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Jean Elizabeth "Betty" McLaren. He resided in Troy all his life, attended Catholic Central High School, and was a graduate of Troy High School. Frank worked at the Watervliet Arsenal in the Heat Treat Department for 22 years, retiring in 1971. He later worked for the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles for 11 years. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church, and a member of the Marine Corps League, East Side Seniors and Troy Lodge of Elks. Frank enjoyed telling stories about his days in South Troy, collecting coins, reading westerns, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II serving in Guam. Survivors in addition to his wife include three daughters and two sons, Tara A. (Kevin) Behan, Susan J. Rounds, Mary F. (Scott) McLaren-Brown, Frank A. (Katie) McLaren, all of Troy, and William S. (Tammy) McLaren of Melrose. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Jessica, Bryan, Lindsay, Ashley, Duncan, Tara, Shannon, Daniel, Meghan, Hannah, Kellsey, Jack, McKenna, Madelyn, and Drew; and 11 great-grandchildren, Abby, Brady, Frankie, Joey, Bradley, Natalie, Mikey, Charlotte, Joseph, Eddie, and Olivia; along with several nieces and nephews. Frank is also survived by his in-laws from Canada, Nancy, Glenn, Jean, and Mary. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph McLaren; and a sister, Anne Bosko. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m.The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 12 p.m. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019