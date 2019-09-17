Albany Times Union Obituaries
Frank A. McLaren Jr.


1928 - 2019
McLaren, Frank A. Jr. TROY Frank A. McLaren Jr., 91 of Country Way Apartments, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 12 p.m. To sign the guestbook, view video, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
