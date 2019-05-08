Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Renga, Frank A. POESTENKILL Francesco "Frank" A. Renga, 78, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Port Washington, Long Island on September 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Razzano Renga. Frank was a graduate of Port Washington High School and St. John's University in Queens with a bachelor's degree in accounting, graduating in 1962. He later resided in Watervliet and later moved to Troy where he lived most of his life before moving to Poestenkill in 2009. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Watervliet and St. Michael's Church in North Greenbush. He was employed as an accountant by the N.Y.S. Special Education Department for over 21 years before retiring in 2002. Frank loved the game of golf and golfed weekly with his buddies, Jack Daly, Larry Gloeckler, Dave Courtwright and the late Bill Tingue and Jimmie LeVay. While growing up on Long Island, he was a caddy for the late music legend, Perry Como. He was a huge fan of St. John's University Redmen basketball, the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. He enjoyed visits to the Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Harness Track and Racino and trips to Atlantic City. Frank also enjoyed his many card games with the Razzano family. His children still cherish their "National Lampoon" family vacations in the nine passenger family station wagon. Frank loved to attend his son Tony's baseball and football games at Troy High and later followed his baseball career with the South Troy Dodgers and at The College of Saint Rose. In later years, along with his friend, Frank Shoemaker Sr., he continued to follow Troy High sports. He was the beloved husband of 49 years of Patricia A Piskutz Renga; devoted father of Tricia (Russell) Lincoln of Poestenkill, Maria (Jerry) Spiegel of Poestenkill, Tony (Nicole) Renga of North Greenbush, Deanna Renga of Glenmont and Debra (Michael Lintner) Renga of Glenmont; proud grandfather of Gina and Triston Lincoln, Charli Spiegel, Payton and Leo Renga, Chase and Camden Lintner; brother of the late Anthony (Danielle survives) Renga of Loudonville and Joseph (Elaine survives) Renga of Miamisburg, Ohio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor especially his aide, Juanita for the loving care given to Frank the past seven years. The funeral service will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at







Renga, Frank A. POESTENKILL Francesco "Frank" A. Renga, 78, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Port Washington, Long Island on September 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Razzano Renga. Frank was a graduate of Port Washington High School and St. John's University in Queens with a bachelor's degree in accounting, graduating in 1962. He later resided in Watervliet and later moved to Troy where he lived most of his life before moving to Poestenkill in 2009. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Watervliet and St. Michael's Church in North Greenbush. He was employed as an accountant by the N.Y.S. Special Education Department for over 21 years before retiring in 2002. Frank loved the game of golf and golfed weekly with his buddies, Jack Daly, Larry Gloeckler, Dave Courtwright and the late Bill Tingue and Jimmie LeVay. While growing up on Long Island, he was a caddy for the late music legend, Perry Como. He was a huge fan of St. John's University Redmen basketball, the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. He enjoyed visits to the Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Harness Track and Racino and trips to Atlantic City. Frank also enjoyed his many card games with the Razzano family. His children still cherish their "National Lampoon" family vacations in the nine passenger family station wagon. Frank loved to attend his son Tony's baseball and football games at Troy High and later followed his baseball career with the South Troy Dodgers and at The College of Saint Rose. In later years, along with his friend, Frank Shoemaker Sr., he continued to follow Troy High sports. He was the beloved husband of 49 years of Patricia A Piskutz Renga; devoted father of Tricia (Russell) Lincoln of Poestenkill, Maria (Jerry) Spiegel of Poestenkill, Tony (Nicole) Renga of North Greenbush, Deanna Renga of Glenmont and Debra (Michael Lintner) Renga of Glenmont; proud grandfather of Gina and Triston Lincoln, Charli Spiegel, Payton and Leo Renga, Chase and Camden Lintner; brother of the late Anthony (Danielle survives) Renga of Loudonville and Joseph (Elaine survives) Renga of Miamisburg, Ohio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor especially his aide, Juanita for the loving care given to Frank the past seven years. The funeral service will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.