Frank A. Spellman III, a retired program manager accountant for IBM in Armonk, N.Y., died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Mr. Spellman was born on March 28, 1938, in White Plains, N.Y. and was the son of the late doctors, Frank A. Spellman II and Marjorie N. Spellman. His brother, Arthur N. Spellman of Ballston Spa, predeceased him in 2007. He was a graduate of The Taft School in 1956, received a B.A. from Brown University in 1960 and an M.B.A. from Columbia University in 1962. In June 1978, he married his beloved Nellie "Nell" Gilchrist of Pleasantville, N.Y. She predeceased him in 2002. For many years Mr. Spellman was an avid bowler and in December 1980 bowled a perfect game of 300. He loved a good book and enjoyed watching sports. He is survived by his nephews and niece, Robert Spellman of Jersey City, N.J., Glenn Spellman of New York, N.Y. and Kara Spellman of the Bronx. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Cecile Spellman of Sarasota, Fla.; his wife's daughter Eileen Conklin of Raleigh, N.C.; and two great-nieces, Anna Spellman of New York, N.Y. and Mary Spellman of Madison, N.J. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037 or www.worldwildlife.org; or the . Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, Saratoga Springs.