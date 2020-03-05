With, Frank A. SELKIRK Frank A. With, 94, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. A full obituary will appear in Friday's Times Union. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020