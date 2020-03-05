Frank A. With

Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Pl.
Delmar, NY
With, Frank A. SELKIRK Frank A. With, 94, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. A full obituary will appear in Friday's Times Union. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020
