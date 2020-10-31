Mayer, Frank C. Ed.D. COLONIE Dr. Frank C. Mayer, retired superintendent of Schenectady City School District and devoted father and grandfather, passed away on his 89th birthday, October 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany to the late Frank E. Mayer and Marie S. (Hiller) Mayer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary (Heinze) Mayer; and he is survived by his loving son Frank (Chingyen) Mayer and his daughter Karen Altman. He was the cherished grandfather of Stephen Altman, Eric Altman, Gregory Altman, David Altman, Emily Mayer and Aviva Banks. Frank graduated from Albany high school and received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in business from SUNY at Albany and Master of Arts and Doctor of Education degrees from Columbia University. He entered the U.S. Army following undergraduate school and was assigned to the G-4 Top Secret repository at Seventh Army Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he spent 31 years in public education, retiring as superintendent of schools from Schenectady City School District where he was a strong proponent of programs for children with learning disabilities. During his tenure in education, he served as a consultant to the N.Y.S. Department of Education and as an adjunct professor at local colleges. Following retirement, he pursued a life-long interest in finance and became a registered investment consultant with A.G. Edwards and Sons, Inc. Dr. Mayer was active in community and professional organizations where he served on numerous non-profit boards of directors. He was chairman of the United Way Campaign of Schenectady in 1984 and served as president of many groups including the N.Y.S. Congress of School Administrator Organizations, N.Y.S. Association of Pupil Personnel Administrators, Capital District Guidance Association, Schenectady Kiwanis Club, and the Rensselaer County Retired Teachers Association. He also was treasurer of The N.Y.S. Retired Teachers Association, and vice-president for Federal Legislation. He served as a trustee and chairman of the Robert Decormier Trust assisting retired teachers in financial need. Upon his retirement, Schenectady Mayor Karen Johnson proclaimed April 1, 1987, as Dr. Frank C. Mayer Day. He also received recognition for distinguished service from the New York State Retired Teachers' Association, the New York State Senate, the New York State Assembly, the Schenectady County Board of Supervisors, the Schenectady City Council, and he was presented with the Cooperative Leadership Award of the National School Development Council by Dr. Ernest Boyer, United States Secretary of Education. His greatest enjoyment came from sailing with his family on Lake George, traveling abroad and on cruises with his beloved wife Mary, and in playing jazz and swing music in bands throughout the Capital District. He played tenor saxophone in dance and concert bands throughout his life. In recent years he was active in the Village of Colonie with the Village Singers and the Thunder Road Seniors. He also enjoyed meeting weekly for lunch with a group of fellow retirees, and he was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Frank's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The funeral prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to benefit children with life threatening illnesses at Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 or www.doublehranch.org/donate
.