Demetrowitz, Frank CLIFTON PARK Frank Demetrowitz, a long-time resident of this community, passed away on October 25, 2020. Demetrowitz had a long and varied career touching several professions. He was, to use a now outdated term, a renaissance man in the truest sense. At one time or another, he was a newspaper reporter and editor, a professional fundraiser, a land developer, founder, and operator of a string of daycare/ nursery schools, a college teacher and administrator and a landlord. His last endeavor for more than 10 years was an annual pet festival in Clifton Park. The son of a baker turned farmer in Schoharie County, Demetrowitz held degrees from Paul Smith's College, Syracuse University, Rutgers University and the State University of New York, Albany. His studies ended with course work toward a doctorate in political science. Demetrowitz was proudest as husband of Joan Demetrowitz; and father and grandfather of Amy and Eva Demetrowitz of Burlington, Vt. His first wife, the former Elizabeth Babcock of Greenfield, Mass., passed away in their third year of marriage. Amy was three. He added to his single parent family when he took in his niece, Martha Demetrowitz, when she was just four and was great-uncle to her three children, Avery and Jed Corless and Melisa Dymond. Later in life he became a loving stepfather to Joan's children, Michael Belsky of Clifton Park and Holly Belsky of Sadona, Ariz. He was proud to be a grandfather to Michael's two children, Kristen Stevenson and Michael Belsky III. His younger brother, Charles Demetrowitz remained his closest friend. Demetrowitz left journalism when he was assistant Sunday editor of the Bridgeport Post. After a stint as public relations director of Monmouth College, he began a five-year period as a fundraiser for Rennsselear Polytechnic Institute. This began a period of employment with national fundraising firms specializing in capital campaigns for colleges, museums, theatrical groups, and churches. In time he developed his own firm serving these groups. He found special satisfaction in raising millions to restore or expand churches of the Catholic order, though he himself was of the protestant faith. As a resident of Clifton Park, Demetrowitz purchased the remains of a Grooms Road farm, developing the old farmhouse into three apartments and creating a 14-lot subdivision called Coventry Ridge. The main street carries his wife's maiden name - Primer Court. A celebration of life and burial will be held in May in the Gallupville Cemetery.