Goettinger, Frank F. EAST GREENBUSH Addiction has taken another life far too soon. Frank Felix Goettinger, 42 of East Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, due to complications of chronic heroin abuse. He is finally free of his demons and at peace. Throughout his thirteen-year battle with the insatiable demands of the drug, Frank experienced the highs and lows of dependency, struggling to balance being his true self with fighting the overwhelming influence of the addiction. At his best, he was a great dad, son, brother, good friend and kind soul. Frank graduated from Columbia High School and eventually became the owner and manager for Jeff's Pizza in Rensselaer. Frank was born on December 22, 1976, in Albany, the son of the late William F. and Priscilla (Battipaglia) Goettinger. Survivors include his mother Priscilla (William) Mason; his children, Ryan D., Tyler M., and Zachary M. Goettinger; and brothers, Michael (Colleen) and David Wolff. He was predeceased by his father William F. Goettinger. Friends may call from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Church of St. Mary with Father T. Konopka officiating. Burial to be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019