Schreiner, Frank F. BRUNSWICK Frank F. Schreiner, 82, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Born and educated in Troy, he was the son of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Coonradt) Schreiner. Frank married his beloved late wife Clara (Mele) Schreiner on February 13, 1960, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. He worked many years for Troy News as a mechanic and retired in 2006 from Vanderheyden Hall as a maintenance worker. Frank was a lifetime member of the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Company and served as the former assistant chief. He was also a member of the Nichol Vly Camp, where he enjoyed hunting. In addition to hunting and fishing, Frank enjoyed carpentry, golf, gardening, cooking and making wine. Above all, Frank loved the time he spent with his family and will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Clara (Mele) Schreiner; his grandson Edward Pratt Jr; his sisters, Ruth Quandt (William) and Elizabeth Revoir (Noah); and his brother John Hoose (Dorothy). Frank was also predeceased by his brother and sisters-in-law, Concetta Mele, Mary Meachen (George), Lena Manillo (John), Josephine Basile (Elio), Beatrice Brucato (Anthony) and Nicholas Mele; his godson William E. Quandt Jr.; and his feline companion Goober. Frank is survived by his beloved daughters, Clara Pratt (Edward), Frances Mason (David) and Beatrice Heeran (Michael); his grandchildren, Matthew Pratt, Kristin Hamel (Kevin), Michael Mason (Colleen), Lisa Leffler (Benjamin), Zachary Philips and Patrick Heeran; and his great-grandson Jacob Edward Pratt; as well as another great-grandson due in November. Frank is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Catherine Rocque and Marion Stevens (Art); and his brother-in-law Salvatore Mele (Marie). Many nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends also survive. Calling hours for Frank will be held on Saturday, September 5, from 2-5 p.m. at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY-43, Averill Park N.Y. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours, in Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Frank's grandson, Michael Mason. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com