FOLEY Frank November 2, 1925 - October 24, 2003 Dad we think of you daily and celebrate you today. When you left us 16 years ago, you took part of us with you. We miss our times spent together and your sense of humor. We have wonderful memories that we treasure. We know you are watching over us. We love you! It is comforting knowing that Mom and you are reunited in Heaven, you are soulmates. "Together Forever" Love, Timmy, Kathy, Susan and Liz