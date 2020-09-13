1/1
Frank G. Bove
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Bove, Frank G. MECHANICVILLE Frank G. Bove died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital at the age of 90. Born in Mechanicville on June 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Louise Aiardo Bove and husband of 53 years to the late Mary E. Mellon Bove. He was a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, graduating from Mechanicville High School in 1948 as both secretary and treasurer of his class. With the strong work ethic instilled by his father, upon graduating he obtained a job at Westvaco Paper Company and worked part-time with his father at Tancredi & Bove Coal & Oil. As Tancredi & Bove flourished, his father Gennaro asked him to come work fulltime side by side with him. In the early 1950s, while Frank attended night school for oil burner mechanics, he and his father acquired full ownership of the business which created G. A. Bove. Eventually the business extended into neighboring communities and included propane. His youngest brother, John, also joined the family business and together grew the business to what it is today, servicing 11 Capital District counties with all of their heating and cooling needs, along with over 55 employees. Frank's wife Mary, the matriarch, sons, Frank and Jimmy, nephews, John and Dee, have all been an intricate part of the success of the business. Today, the 4th generation, grandson Anthony, nephews, Michael, Justin, and Matthew, continue to carry on the family legacy. Frank was a lifelong member of the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Lodge No. 1403, a member of the Sons of Italy, a member of the W. L. Howland Chemical Engine No. 5 Fire Company, a charter member of the Athletic Club and a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson parish. In addition to his parents and wife Mary, Frank was predeceased by his son James G. Bove; and sister-in-law Barbara Bove. Frank is survived by a son, Frank A. (Lisa) Bove; grandson, Anthony Bove; and granddaughter, Alanna Curcio; daughter-in-law, Donna Bove; brothers, Vincent Bove and John (Donna) Bove; numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friend ,Carmine J. DeCrescente Sr.; close friends, Anthony and Jan Sylvester; and Jim Brennan, who was like a son to him. A special thank you to Schuyler Ridge Nursing home, especially the Clifton Hills and Fenimore Units. A heartfelt thank you to niece and nephew Tina and Dee (John) Pugliese for the care and support they provided. Private calling hours for his family and closest friends were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave, Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at All Saints on the Hudson North Church, 881 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Followed by burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Ave, Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to The Mechanicville Stillwater Breast Cancer Walk, PO Box 5, Mechanicville, NY 12118 or Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, PO Box 30, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit burkefuneralhome.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Frank you have, with his family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson North Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
September 8, 2020
I'll always think of Frank as an amazing generous man with a smile for everyone RIP Frank So sorry for your loss Frank and family. My dad and mom loved your parents ❤
Erin & Keith Heller Buhl
Friend
September 8, 2020
Met Mr Bovie 2 years ago at the Laundromat in Cambridge. He was a gem. He would come in with a family member and he would clean the washing machines. I loved to visit with him and he was always happy to share a kind Hello. My parents always bought their fuel from the Bovie generation. I thought of him often. My Prayers to the family. He was truly a wonderful man.
Anita Yager-Trask
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
My Condolences to the family. John was such an awesome guy. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
Crystal Shippey
Friend
September 7, 2020
The Bove Brothers. Vincent, Frank, John summer 2018
Summer 2018
Family
September 7, 2020
Loved spending time with Frank over the past decade. He added lots of comic relief to our family dinners. We will miss you, Frank!
Laura Ambrosy
Friend
September 7, 2020
We will always remember Frank for his kind heart and numerous stories. He will be missed by all that knew him. We have enjoyed his company at many family dinners over the past several years. Rest In Peace Frank.
Susan Ambrosy
September 7, 2020
To the Bove Family, Our sincere condolences for the loss of Frank. He was a friendly, stand-up guy who always cared about everyone. May he Rest In Peace.
Lou & Lynne Sisto
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
Frank and family: please accept our sincerest condolences for your loss. May the love and memories you have of your Dad provide you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jeanette D'Ambro
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Don Pratt
Friend
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
Frank, Lisa, and Anthony,
I’m so sorry for your heartache of loosing pops. He really was quite a guy who brought a lot of joy and love to his friends and family. I’ll miss his laugh, his stories, and how he always kept mom and dad on the go!
Sending you all of our love and prayers.
Cathy, David, Noah, Logan, and Theo Singer
Family
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
Our Dad & Poppy
Frank, Lisa & Anthony
Family
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
so long frank from your grade school buddy and then a long time later at your business in Fultonville and then at reunion get-to-gethers. tommy farnan.
tom farnan
Friend
September 6, 2020
Dear Bove Family, I remember your dad very well. Back in 1988, my furnace broke down at 2 o’clock in the morning. I was going thru a divorce and had just moved into my home in Martindale Tr. Pk. He was the kindest man which I needed at the time. He fixed the furnace and The kids never even woke up. He was that quiet. He even stayed an extra 20 minutes to make sure it stayed running. For that I was very grateful. You can be sure that he is in a very safe place with God. My prayers are with you all.
Maureen Fox
Acquaintance
