Bove, Frank G. MECHANICVILLE Frank G. Bove died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital at the age of 90. Born in Mechanicville on June 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Louise Aiardo Bove and husband of 53 years to the late Mary E. Mellon Bove. He was a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, graduating from Mechanicville High School in 1948 as both secretary and treasurer of his class. With the strong work ethic instilled by his father, upon graduating he obtained a job at Westvaco Paper Company and worked part-time with his father at Tancredi & Bove Coal & Oil. As Tancredi & Bove flourished, his father Gennaro asked him to come work fulltime side by side with him. In the early 1950s, while Frank attended night school for oil burner mechanics, he and his father acquired full ownership of the business which created G. A. Bove. Eventually the business extended into neighboring communities and included propane. His youngest brother, John, also joined the family business and together grew the business to what it is today, servicing 11 Capital District counties with all of their heating and cooling needs, along with over 55 employees. Frank's wife Mary, the matriarch, sons, Frank and Jimmy, nephews, John and Dee, have all been an intricate part of the success of the business. Today, the 4th generation, grandson Anthony, nephews, Michael, Justin, and Matthew, continue to carry on the family legacy. Frank was a lifelong member of the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Lodge No. 1403, a member of the Sons of Italy, a member of the W. L. Howland Chemical Engine No. 5 Fire Company, a charter member of the Athletic Club and a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson parish. In addition to his parents and wife Mary, Frank was predeceased by his son James G. Bove; and sister-in-law Barbara Bove. Frank is survived by a son, Frank A. (Lisa) Bove; grandson, Anthony Bove; and granddaughter, Alanna Curcio; daughter-in-law, Donna Bove; brothers, Vincent Bove and John (Donna) Bove; numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friend ,Carmine J. DeCrescente Sr.; close friends, Anthony and Jan Sylvester; and Jim Brennan, who was like a son to him. A special thank you to Schuyler Ridge Nursing home, especially the Clifton Hills and Fenimore Units. A heartfelt thank you to niece and nephew Tina and Dee (John) Pugliese for the care and support they provided. Private calling hours for his family and closest friends were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave, Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at All Saints on the Hudson North Church, 881 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Followed by burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Ave, Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to The Mechanicville Stillwater Breast Cancer Walk, PO Box 5, Mechanicville, NY 12118 or Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, PO Box 30, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit burkefuneralhome.com
to share condolences, photos and memories of Frank you have, with his family.