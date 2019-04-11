Merrill, Frank H. "Chip" Jr. RENSSELAER Frank H. "Chip" Merrill Jr., 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Chip was the son of the late Frank and Doris (Foster) Merrill. Chip loved camping, muscle cars and having a good time. Frank is survived by his children, Frank Merrill, Thomas Merrill, Joan Merrill and Ray Ingoldsby. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at the VFW, Post 8444, 370 Central Ave., Albany. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank H. "Chip" Merrill Jr..
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019