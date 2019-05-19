Duci, Frank J. SCHENECTADY Frank J. Duci passed away April 28, 2019. The Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Church, Union Street, Schenectady, with His Excellency The Most Reverend & Bishop Howard J. Hubbard, D.D., H.L.D., Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Albany. Concelebrating and delivering the Homily will be Fr. Richard Carlino, Pastor of St. Anthony's and St. John the Evangelist Churches and Schenectady Fire Department Chaplain. The Honorable Mayor Gary McCarthy will deliver a Eulogy after Holy Communion. Interment will follow immediately in the St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. The Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, will be open Wednesday afternoon May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. for those who wish to call. On line condolences can be made at bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019