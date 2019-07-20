Hoeffner, Frank J. COLONIE Frank J. Hoeffner, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019. Born in New York City, Frank was the son of the late Frank Hoeffner and Bridget Brady Hoeffner. He was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Hoeffner. He lived in Albany most of his life, attended Albany High School and proudly served in the Marine Corp during World War II. He was employed for many years at the N.Y.S. Department of State. He was an accomplished golfer, winning the Albany Muni Club Championship three times. He enjoyed trips to Florida and spending time with family. Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine (Schermerhorn) Hoeffner; his children, Lauren, Karen (Joseph) Lydon, Gregory, Craig, Douglas (Pamela) and Darryl (Roselle); his grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Diane, Matthew, Evan and Lucas Hoeffner; and his great-grandchildren, Lydia and Anthony. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m. at New Comer, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211 or at ewhiskers.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 20, 2019