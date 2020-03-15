Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Norton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Norton, Frank J. Jr. HENRICO, Va. Frank J. Norton Jr., 48 formerly of Albany, was taken from us unexpectedly on January 26, 2020. Frankie was an amazing son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was predeceased by his father Frank Norton Sr.; and his sister Gabrielle Norton. Frank is survived by his wife Linda; his mother Charlene Norton; his children, Gavin and Vivian Norton; and their mother Melissa; his sisters, Josephine Huba (Steve), Erica Norton and Faith Norton (Danny). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Frankie graduated from Albany High School and attended the Culinary Institute of America and became an executive chef. He loved to cook for his cherished family and friends, always smiling as he served his specialties. Frank enjoyed golf, traveling and writing poetry. He will be sorely missed by so many dear friends and family. Frank's family welcomes everyone to join in a celebration of Frankie's life on Saturday, March 28, in the Polish Community Center, Washington Ave. Ext. in Albany from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be an opportunity to share stories and memories of Frank. Rest in peace Frankie, until we meet again, from your little Sis. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







