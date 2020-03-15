Norton, Frank J. Jr. HENRICO, Va. Frank J. Norton Jr., 48 formerly of Albany, was taken from us unexpectedly on January 26, 2020. Frankie was an amazing son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was predeceased by his father Frank Norton Sr.; and his sister Gabrielle Norton. Frank is survived by his wife Linda; his mother Charlene Norton; his children, Gavin and Vivian Norton; and their mother Melissa; his sisters, Josephine Huba (Steve), Erica Norton and Faith Norton (Danny). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Frankie graduated from Albany High School and attended the Culinary Institute of America and became an executive chef. He loved to cook for his cherished family and friends, always smiling as he served his specialties. Frank enjoyed golf, traveling and writing poetry. He will be sorely missed by so many dear friends and family. Frank's family welcomes everyone to join in a celebration of Frankie's life on Saturday, March 28, in the Polish Community Center, Washington Ave. Ext. in Albany from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be an opportunity to share stories and memories of Frank. Rest in peace Frankie, until we meet again, from your little Sis. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020