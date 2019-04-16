Roetina, Frank J. VALATIE Frank J. Roetina, 72 of Valatie, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on September 5, 1946, in Hudson, he was the son of the late Frank J. Roetina Sr. and the late Katherine (Graziano) Rhines. Frank was a retired corrections officer at the Greene County Correctional Facility in Coxsackie. He was a member of the Kinderhook Elks Lodge #2530 and enjoyed fishing, golfing and their home on the Cape. He is survived by his wife, Claudette (Welch) Roetina; two children, Ryan J. Roetina (Gina) of Valatie, and Kelley K. Hover (Jonathan) of Rensselaer; and five grandchildren, Brandon, Devin, Rosie, Cameron and Owen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Kinderhook Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534.
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019