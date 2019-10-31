Albany Times Union Obituaries
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
310 Spring Ave.
Troy, NY
View Map
Frank J. Salvaggio Obituary
Salvaggio, Frank J. HALFMOON Frank J. Salvaggio, 86 of Chateau Drive, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Troy, he was the son of the late Frank and Michelina D'Agostino Salvaggio. Frank was employed for 60 years at sheet metal workers Local 83 until his retirement in 1995. He was always regarded as a man of great mechanical and construction aptitude. In his free time, he loved to travel to casinos where he would play Texas Hold'em and 7 Card Stud. He was also an avid reader, and he enjoyed gardening as he took great pride in his tomatoes. Frank was the loving husband of 43 years of Linda Bazar Salvaggio; and the beloved father of Frank Salvaggio of Troy and Jennifer Salvaggio of Halfmoon. He was the brother of Theresa Tornatore of Menands, Natalie Ryan of Troy, Michael Salvaggio of Latham and the late Vito and Joseph Salvaggio and Mary Williams. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy In lieu of flowers, it is requested that prayers of thanks be offered to St. Jude for his loving kindness and intercession. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019
