Schmitt, Frank J. TROY Frank J. Schmitt left for heaven from Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, in the early morning of Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 55 and a half years, Frances E. (Abele) Schmitt; his ever-devoted youngest daughter, Colleen A. Schmitt of Clifton Park and her husband, Chris Schild. His journey to peace is led by his grandson, Caden Schmitt Schild, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his parents, Karl and Mary (Seit) Schmitt of Albany. He is survived by his granddaughter, Chloe Schmitt Schild; his daughter Marlene A. Schmitt Colclough (Rick Colclough) of Guilderland; his older brother Alfred K. Schmitt of Cohoes; his sister Marty (Schmitt) Denninger of Colonie, nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was also proud grandfather to Vadim, who is in process of being adopted from across the world. Frank was born to German immigrants and lived on Elk Street in Albany until marrying a childhood friend. They lived in Loudonville for 46 years, where they raised two daughters among great neighbors on Patten Drive. Frank served in the Navy as an airman in Pensacola during the Korean War. He attended SUNY Oswego and SUNY Albany on the GI bill, earning two master's degrees and was certified as a secondary school principal. Frank worked at IBM then taught industrial arts at Shaker High School for 26 years, retiring in 1988. There he won CDIAA Teacher of the Year and was very proud of starting the soccer program at North Colonie Schools. Besides special time with family, Frank's favorite activities were fishing, golfing and watching movies. Frances says Frank would fish eight days a week. His favorite places were Saratoga Lake, Cape Cod and Myrtle Beach. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet, with Reverend Kofi Amissah officiating. All are invited to visit with Frank's family for an hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial page and condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.