Cranker, Frank L. LOUDONVILLE Frank L. Cranker of Loudonville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. in 1933, grew up with a brother Charles and sister Martha. He graduated from Albany Business College, married Bertha Russell in 1958, and raised three children. We rejoice in his life and are thankful that he is at peace in the arms of Jesus. Frank was a devout Christian who loved attending church, singing in church choirs, and passing on his enthusiasm for singing to his children. After serving in the Army during the Korean War and reserves, Frank held several jobs over his career, including nursing, accounting, retail, and retired from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority. He enjoyed part-time jobs at golf courses and gardens to help make ends meet. Frank will be remembered as a hard-working, responsible, god-fearing family man who enjoyed a wide variety of sports with his sons, while working nearly 60 hours/week to provide for his family. Surviving are Robert (Mary) of Florida, Kenneth (Karen) of Delaware, and Katherine (Daniel) Gustafson of New York; a sister, Martha of Texas; five grandchildren, one step-grandchild, four step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, and many who enjoyed his enthusiasm for golf, gardening, and volunteering and are thankful for his charming, selfless care and support. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life may be planned in the future.