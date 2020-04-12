Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Leslie Seymour. View Sign Service Information Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service 218 2nd Ave. Troy , NY 12180 (518)-435-8030 Send Flowers Obituary

Seymour Frank Leslie AVERILL PARK Frank Leslie Seymour, 71, of Averill Park, died at home on April 6, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer a few months prior. Born on December 24, 1948, in Syracuse, the only child of Charlotte Margaret (Wohlleben) and Leslie Frederick Seymour; he graduated from Central Tech in Syracuse and went on to attend college at SUNY Oswego where he met Suzanne (Williams). Soon after meeting, they decided to live life together on their own terms, which they did for more than 51 years. Despite resisting the establishment, he worked hard in retail management with Woolworth, Woolco, Ames, and then Save A Lot until his retirement in 2010. He had a passion for music and enjoyed reading (especially Kurt Vonnegut), playing card and board games, sharing his sense of humor, and cheering on his New York Giants at training camp and occasionally in the stands, but mostly from his comfortable couch, which was "close to the bathroom and the fridge." He was immensely proud of the three daughters he and Suzanne had and was grateful for the time he spent sharing books, his once-a-fonsa time stories, family stories from Marcellus, concerts, and football with all of his girls, including his wife who was also his sometimes play-offs arch-enemy as she is a San Francisco 49ers fan. The poor guy rarely won an argument with the four girls in his life, but it just added to the persona of Cranky Frank. (and, really, who could blame him for being cranky?) After years of working six days a week, in retirement, he added spending time with his beloved grandchildren to his activities. Though he loved his girls, his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He attended every type of activity you could think of to enjoy his Cheese Doodle Buddy grandchildren, Peanut, Reidy-Roo, and Sweetie Pie. He always insisted on slipping the grandchildren copious amounts of candy and popcorn, keeping them up too late watching TV they shouldn't be watching, spoiling them in general, and laughing while he did it. He was predeceased by his parents; and two granddaughters, Kaitlin and Taylor Gicewicz. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of Averill Park; daughters, Lisa (William) Matte of Rome, N.Y., Lori (Tim) Gicewicz of Browns Summit, N.C., and Amy Seymour of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Rebecca Matte, Reid and Kayla Gicewicz; and two step-grandchildren, Captain Kyle (Leah) Gicewicz of Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Emily Gicewicz of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Randy (Shay) Williams; sister-in-law Wendy (Stephen) Waters; and nieces and nephews, Brad (Jenna) Waters, Sarah Waters, Rachel Williams and Sam Williams; and many good friends. To say that Frank was knowledgeable about music would be an understatement of epic proportions. As one of his friends recently said, "I was always amazed at his deep knowledge of and reverence for the music of our lives." Warren Zevon gives us at least two ways to honor Frank's memory: "Enjoy Every Sandwich" and "Keep [Him] in Your Heart for a While." Enjoy "Frank Seymour's Excellent Adventure," a Spotify playlist compiled by his family. Please also consider a contribution to: Averill Park School Backpack Program (APCSD 1913B), Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110. A party in his honor will be held at a later date. In the words of Vonnegut, "And so it goes." Condolences may be offered online at:







