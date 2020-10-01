Nikles, Frank Louis PARRISH, Fla. Frank Louis Nikles, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Florida. He was raised in Lansingburgh, lived most of his life in Averill Park, and moved to Florida in 2007 with his late wife Jeanne to be closer to their two sons. He was the beloved son of the late Rudolf and Freda Nikles and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his two sons and their wives, David and Sandy, and Dennis and Diane; and his grandchildren. A 2 p.m. viewing will be held at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. East, Ellenton, Fla. on Sunday, October 4. A military procession and service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, in the Sarasota National Cemetery.





