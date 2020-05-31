Frank Lownes
Lownes, Frank ALBANY Frank Lownes, 79, departed this world on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Suzanne C. Lownes of Albany, Ayanna S. Lownes of Atlanta, Ga., Zachary Mattei-Lownes of Albany, Joshua Mattei-Lownes of China and Serafine Mattei-Lownes of Albany; his grandchildren, Nyra C. Lownes-Alexander and Elijah M. Lownes-Alexander, both of Albany; sisters, Doris Bartlett of Greensboro, N.C. and Margaret (Sampson) Hughes of Andrews, S.C.; brothers, James W. Lownes of Watervliet and Dr. Charles (Jacqueline) Lownes of Greensboro, N.C., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life for the one and only Frank Lownes will be held at the next Lownes family gathering.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
