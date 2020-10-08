1/
Frank M. Beach
Beach, Frank M. NORTH GREENBUSH Frank M. Beach, 101 of the Van Rensselaer Manor, an educator, artist and a man of God, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the home of his daughter in West Stephentown. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Frank was the son of the late Frank H. and Rachel N. Witbeck Beach. Frank had resided in West Stephentown for many years and he had retired in 1979 from the Averill Park School District where he had been a social studies teacher. Frank was the husband of the late Shirley Rice Beach; and brother of the late Harry W. Beach. Survivors include his wife Jane Edmunds Beach; his children, C. Richard (Paula), John, Stephen (Linda), Timothy (Nancy) and Andrew (Wilma) Beach, Mary (William) Hill and Rebecca (Reverend Trygve) Tomlinson; 19 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, West Stephentown followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. At Frank's request, please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201 or at capitalcityrescuemission.org Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
West Stephentown Baptist Church
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
West Stephentown Baptist Church
