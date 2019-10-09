|
Glogowksi, Frank M. RENSSELAER Frank M. Glogowksi, age 97, of Rensselaer passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Frank was a tile setter with the Bricklayers Union Local #2 working for many contractors in the area, most notably the South Mall. Frank was all about his family and was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Parish in Rensselaer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Meehan Glogowski; and parents, Michael and Mary Glogowski. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Frances (Jon) Roberts of Castleton, Elizabeth (Michael) Miskin of Littleton, Mass., and Linda (Daniel) Koch of Owosso, Mich. Frank was one of twelve children and is survived by his sister Rose Madlin of Watervliet. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Jon (Danielle) Roberts of Pewaukee, Wis., Thomas Roberts of Castleton, Sara (Ron) Hofeldt of Cumming, Ga., Michael (Amelia) Larsen of Boston, Hillary (Christian) Jorgensen of Plymouth, Mass., Matthew (Maia) Miskin of Wayland, Mass., Adam (Andi) Koch of Mason, Ohio, Katherine (Michael) Mitchell of Brighton, Mich., Matthew Koch of Royal Oak, Mich. and Amanda Koch of Owosso, Mich.; and his 15 great-grandchildren, Kyle Roberts, Tristan, Kaleigh, and Aubrey Hofeldt, Rowan, Greyden, and Bailey Jorgensen, Camilla and Maxwell Larsen, Alli and Sami Miskin, Myles Koch, Grant, Logan, and Annaliese Mitchell, Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 12, in the Parish of St. John the Evangelist and St Joseph, 53 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in The Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions may be made in Frank's name to Conserns U, 50 Herick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019