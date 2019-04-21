Razanousky, Frank M. WATERVLIET Frank M. Razanousky, 81, of Watervliet, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab Center in Albany. Born in Rutland, Vt. on October 14, 1937, Frank was the son of the late Peter and Mary Anna (Cecot) Razanousky. Frank moved to Watervliet in his youth and resided in the area the rest of his life. He received his education from Watervliet High School class of 1957 and Schenectady County Community College earning an associate's degree in culinary arts. Frank enlisted in the United States Army and served his country faithfully from 1961 to 1963, receiving a honorable discharge. For over 30 years, Frank worked at the former Ford Motor Co. in Green Island, where he retired from. His hobbies and interests included cooking, hunting, fishing, bowling, grocery shopping with his sisters and spending weekends on the lake at the family camp. Frank is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Michael) Moroskey, Genevieve (Harvey) Robitaille and Helen (the late Donald) Moquin. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley Razanousky and Peter (the late Josephine) Razanousky; and his sister Jennie (the late Donald) Heffner. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, where prayers will be offered at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019