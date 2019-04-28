Smith, Frank Marks ROCHESTER Frank Marks Smith died peacefully on April 21, 2019, at the age of 71. Frank graduated from Brighton High School and the University of Rochester. He served in the United States Navy from 1965-68 and was a longtime employee of the Rochester Institute of Technology. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Diane Carol Wood Smith; his parents, Mary Sutton and Thomas Smith; and his sisters, Terry Smith Greco and Susan Sutton Smith. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Waasdorp; daughter, Katherine (Peter John) Vermeulen; five grandchildren; his brother Thomas (Patricia); as well as nieces and nephews, including Christopher (Darcy Kohn) Smith, Andrew (Katelyn Seither) Smith, and Emily Smith; and grandnephew, Reid Broderick Smith. Services will be held privately at a later date. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice/Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center at lifetimecare.org/donate or Lollypop Farm at lollypop.org/get-involved/ give-today/ honor-remember-gifts-of-love. To share a memory of Frank or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019