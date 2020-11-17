1/1
Frank R. D'Ambrosy
D'Ambrosy, Frank R. COLONIE Frank R. D'Ambrosy, age 78, passed away suddenly at his residence on November 14, 2020. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Francis and Mary D'Ambrosy. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas DAmbrose in 2019. Frank enjoyed golfing, cars, reading about all things World War II, telling stories and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed racing all things with speed- cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles, winning many accolades. Frank worked as the general manager for many years at American Auto & Plate Glass/American Kawaski Dealership and then started his own company, F & T Wholesale. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christine; daughter, Laura D'Ambrosy; aunt, Margaret Mooney Comard; and uncle, Robert Kelly. Also survived by many cousins and friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society for Frank's love of animals. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
