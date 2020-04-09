Dergosits, Frank R. VOORHEESVILLE Frank R. Dergosits, 86, passed away on April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1933, son of the late Emerich and Helen Dergosits. Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed trips to the casino and his Wednesday card game at the New Scotland Senior Center. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn; his son, Peter; and his brother, Emery. Frank is survived by his children, John Dergosits (Irene), Darlene Tice (Dennis), Marlene Koontz (Skip), Rick Dergosits (Michele), and Kevin Dergosits (Jean); sister, Eileen Durrer; grandchildren, Jason (Leah), Allison, Krystal (Shawn), Christopher (Megan), Alyssa, Stephanie (Sam), Daniel (Christine), Nathan (Sarah), Justin, Meghan, Ashley, and Madison; 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The New Scotland Senior Center, 2029 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY, 12159. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2020