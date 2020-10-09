Sheehy, Frank R. Sr. TROY Frank R. Sheehy Sr., 60 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Troy, he was the son of the late Robert and Alta Dorney Sheehy. Frank wore his heart on his sleeve and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. The world truly lost a great man on this day. Frank is survived by his soulmate Kelly C. Ebere; children, Daniella Richards, Mackenzie Murray, Brittany Sheehy, Alicia Anderson, Francis Sheehy Jr., and Tessa Rusiecki; and siblings, Dawn Burek, Tina Burek, Robert, Patricia, and Colleen Sheehy. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and facial covering will be required.