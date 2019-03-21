Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clouting, Frank Richard WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. A loving and generous man, Frank Richard Clouting, 75, passed at home with his wife, Janet, by his side in Florida on March 1, 2019. He retired in 2002 after 40 years with the Dutchess County Dept. of Public Works where he performed in supervisory roles. He proudly served in the Army Reserve, stateside. Frank was a strong, physically active man who expressed immense satisfaction in being outside. He never sat still: always working hard for his family and on projects. Frank took great pleasure in music and in the freedom of exploring the open road and shared his love of travel and ocean beaches through many vacations with his family, which he extended during his life's journey with Janet and continued with grandchildren. Frank lived a dream in driving on a NASCAR track. Frank was twice inducted into the Millbrook High School Athletic Hall of Fame (2014) as a 1958 member of the first 11-man football team; and (2015) alongside his brother, Bruce, on the 1959 baseball team. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his children, Jennifer Viggiani (Bryan) of Albany, Stephanie Clouting (Mike Wallace), Chad Clouting (Nina); Robert (Wendy) Pruss, Susanne (Louis) Rossero; and grandchildren, Sydney Clouting (Andy Soto), Justin Clouting, Benjamin Viggiani, Pepper Clouting; Amanda Pruss, Stephanie Pruss, Michael Rossero, Steven Rossero, Joseph Rossero. He is survived by his brother, Bruce Clouting; nieces, Dawn MelanÃ§on (Ron), Kris Langley (Scott); his late brother Charles' wife, Dorothy; nieces: Lynette Goodell, Suzanne Loomis, Wendy Lloyd; and by Jen, Steph, and Chad's mother, Cookie Banks. The family wishes to thank Frank's caregiver, Ron, for his kind, personal care and enormous support. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St. in Pleasant Valley, N.Y. Donations may be made to at



1605 Main St.

Pleasant Valley , NY 12569

