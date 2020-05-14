Frank Sultan
Sultan, Frank Jr. EAST GREENBUSH Frank T. Sultan Jr., 71, passed away April 30, 2020. He was the son of Frank Sr. and Leona (Kittle) Sultan. Predeceased by his brother William, Frank is survived by his brothers: Richard (Patti) and Wayne; sister Linda (Phil); his favorite aunt Esther and several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Hospice for his care. At his request, there will be no service. Online condolences at SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
