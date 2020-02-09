Warenchak, Frank T. TROY Frank T. Warenchak, 95 of Troy, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Andrew and Stella Binder Warenchak. Frank was a graduate of St. Mary's in Troy, Troy High School, and Siena College. He was a World War II veteran serving from 1943-1946. Frank was employed by the New York State Dept. of Taxation for many years prior to his retirement in 1990. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Warenchak of Troy, now residing at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland; and was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and Richard of Troy; and other sister Carol Denicole of Florida. George Wintle, his best friend, will miss Frank deeply. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020